Browns Should Poach Former Hated Rival to Replace Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns are going to be in the market for a running back this offseason. As painful as it may sound, it's the truth.
Nick Chubb barely even resembles a shell of himself since returning from his devastating knee injury, and Jerome Ford has not exactly inspired much confidence behind him.
The Browns will have some money to spend in free agency, and while they have plenty of areas they must address, they may want to throw some cash at a halfback.
Why not Los Angeles Chargers rising star J.K. Dobbins?
Cleveland fans are certainly familiar with Dobbins from his days with the Baltimore Ravens (and because he went to Ohio State).
Dobbins entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2020 and had a very impressive rookie campaign, rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging a robust six yards per carry.
However, over the next three seasons, the 25-year-old played in a combined nine games due to a slew of horrible injuries.
Dobbins is finally healthy in 2024 after signing with the Chargers and is enjoying a terrific bounceback campaign, having already racked up 726 yards and eight scores through 10 games. He has also logged 25 catches.
The Houston native is slated to hit free agency in March, which would give the Browns the chance to add him and re-energize their backfield.
Of course, due to Dobbins' checkered injury history, signing him would be a risky proposition, and Cleveland (and any other NFL team) would be wise to give him an incentive-laden deal.
But assuming Dobbins is able to remain healthy, he would be a fantastic pickup for a Browns offense that is in obvious need of a boost.
We know what Dobbins can do when he is right.