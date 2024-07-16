Could Browns Consider Blockbuster Trade For 49ers Brandon Aiyuk?
49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been one of the hottest topics of the entire offseason as he enters 2024 on the final year of his rookie deal.
Just days after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, Aiyuk lit a spark on the idea that he could play elsewhere next season by suggesting to reporters that he'd be back with San Francisco "if that's the right move." Ever since then, little bread crumbs – like his viral Facetime call with Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels where he suggested the 49ers "didn't want him" – have left fans thinking he'll be playing elsewhere this fall.
That became more likely on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, Aiuyk has officially requested a trade out of San Francisco. The news comes just a week before Aiyuk would be expected to report for the teams training camp.
While reports also indicate that multiple teams have already reached out to the 49ers to inquire about acquiring his services and have been told that he's not being traded, things can change quickly. Especially if the two sides have reached an impasse in negotiations.
Meanwhile, here in Cleveland, the Browns are dealing with a wide receiver contract situation of their own, centered around top wideout Amari Cooper. Like Aiyuk, Cooper is entering the final year of his current deal, and seeking a pay raise and some security as he rounds into his 30s.
Cooper expressed his feelings on the situation by skipping veteran minicamp last month – same as Aiyuk. And with training camp looming for the Browns next week it's unclear whether or not Cooper will be present once again.
With all that in mind, it's fair to consider if a swap of disgruntled wideouts with some draft compensation included could make sense for the 49ers and Browns.
From Cleveland's perspective, the organization has generally been willing to dole out extensions for key members of the team. And while that may end up being the case with Cooper, team brass may be a little weary of paying a wide receiver who is entering his age 30 season for an extended period of time.
If that's at all a holdup, perhaps they'd rather commit money and a longer-term deal to a wide receiver in Aiyuk who is only 26 years old. The Arizona State product would instantly fill the void created with Cooper leaving. He'd also help the Browns get younger at the position and – once extended – would leave the wide receiver room in a good place for the foreseeable future, pairing him with Jerry Jeudy.
On the flip side for San Francisco, adding Cooper would give the Super Bowl runner up a proven veteran in this league to step right into a "win now" situation. His drama-free, show-up-and-work mentality is a fit for any locker room. Sure they'd likely have to give Cooper and extension too, but it's also likely to cost less than what they'd have to pay Aiyuk, and probably shorter term as well.
As mentioned about, the trade wouldn't be a straight up swap either. The Browns would obviously have to attach a pick or multiple picks (depending on the round) to Cooper to get a deal done. Maybe something like Cooper and a third rounder for Aiyuk could push it across the finish line?
There's another factor to consider too for the Browns: if not them, then who? Throughout the offseason Pittsburgh has been one of the teams most linked to Aiyuk via a trade, so much so that when Aiyuk posted an Instagram live video wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates hat it might as well have been him signing a contract with the franchise. Aiyuk ending up in Pittsburgh would be one of the worst case scenarios for Cleveland.
There's also the very real possibility that even if it's not the Steelers, San Francisco would prioritize shipping Aiyuk to the AFC. Seeing another conference foe bolstering it's receiving corps wouldn't be ideal either.
Ultimately, the Browns and Cooper will probably figure things out over the next month. Paying up has been Andrew Berry's philosophy for several years now. It doesn't hurt to at least pick up the phone and inquire about Aiyuk though.