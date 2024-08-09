Could The Browns Get Back Into Another Wide Receiver Sweepstakes?
It's only been three offseasons since Andrew Berry and Jerry Jones agreed on a deal to send Amari Cooper to Cleveland. In return, the Cowboys received just a fifth-round pick and a pick swap in the sixth round. In return for those two assets, Cleveland landed its first-ever back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver and a guy who is the fabric of the team.
Could Berry and Jones see themselves on the negotiating table again soon?
This scenario is purely speculative and not based on any sourced information. However, after Thursday's contract comments, there is a non-zero chance that Dallas could deal their No. 1 receiver.
CeeDee Lamb is trying to capitalize after one of the best seasons a wide receiver could have. He had 1,739 yards on 135 catches and 12 touchdowns. He is in the conversation with guys of the caliber of Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and Ja'Marr Chase.
Lamb's situation is certainly unique. He is a young player still on his rookie contract. The 25-year-old has been spectacular in his first three seasons and it's time to pay him.
The most likely scenario is that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys come to terms with Lamb and keep him in Dallas. But if things unravel, what would Cleveland have to give up to get him? The Browns could get to the negotiating table in this scenario with all of the leverage. They don't need the player, but he would definitely be an upgrade to the position. They also know that Lamb and Dallas are nowhere close in their talks.
Maybe that equates to a 2025 second and a 2026 third-round pick with the opportunity to sign him to an extension. Or maybe, there is a deal that includes a player and a pick to further sweeten the deal.
One thing that we have learned in the past week is that Berry is always looking to improve the roster. Judging by the recent comments in Dallas, Berry may have the opportunity to do just that and add Lamb to the receiving room with Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore.