Could The Cleveland Browns Be In The Running For This Veteran QB?
The Cleveland Browns are once again on the hunt for a quarterback. And while the organization has struggled to land a franchise-leading QB in the past, their fate could change if general manager Andrew Berry decides to pursue free agent Sam Darnold this offseason.
The former No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft struggled throughout the early portion of his career. Darnold had one season with a completion percentage over 60 percent in his first three years with the New York Jets. The trend continued with his next team, the Carolina Panthers, as he could not find production under former head coach Matt Rhule.
But the course of his career quickly changed after spending one season with the San Francisco 49ers as their backup in 2023. He signed a one year, $10 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason and became one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL under head coach Kevin O'Connell. Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns this season, while leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record.
While many believed that Minnesota would be inclined to extend Darnold, his performance in the team's last two games could change the outlook of his future. The 27-year-old veteran struggled against the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, as he finished with an average QBR of 15.5. With the team's 2024 first-round pick in quarterback JJ McCarthey set to return from a season-ending injury next season, it's possible that Darnold could be on the move.
Cleveland is in desperate need of a veteran quarterback that could help lead the team to success in 2025. Luckily for the Browns, O'Connell's offensive game plan is similar to head coach Kevin Stefanski's. The two have a history of working together before Stefanski became the head coach, and they both run a west coast-style offense. This could be a huge factor in the Browns' push for Darnold, as he had his most successful season of his career under O'Connell.
The only issue, however, would be the cap situation. According to many reports, it's likely that Darnold will receive a similar contract to former Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield, who signed a three-year, $100 million extension prior to the 2024 season. But Cleveland's cap space could increase depending on quarterback Deshaun Watson's injury and the insurance that could come with it.
Depending on how the Vikings view Darnold moving forward, the Browns could be a convincing option for the veteran gunslinger.