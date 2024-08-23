Four Cleveland Browns Looking To Secure A Roster Spot In Preseason Finale
It's not hard to picture what the majority of the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster will look like. As the team prepares for their preseason finale with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night most of those spots are accounted for. That doesn't mean there aren't some up for grabs though, making this game make-or-break for a handful of players.
Here are four players who for a standout preseason finale ahead of roster cutdown day.
1) Tyler Huntley, QB
From the sounds of it the Browns may just be leaning Huntley for their third string QB role anyway, hence why the team is at least considering trading 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson, according to a report from The Athletic. What can't be ignored though is that DTR has looked better in the team's first two preseason contests.
A good outing from Huntley against Seattle could seal the deal for the Browns though, and perhaps seal the fate of Thompson-Robinson as well. In two games thus far, Huntley is 20-of-29, for 176 yards, tossing 2 interceptions. He's led just one scoring drive for a field goal against the Vikings last weekend.
2) Justin Hardee Sr., CB
I included Hardee earlier in the week in the list of four players who are on the roster bubble at this point. That's exactly why a good performance in the team's preseason finale would go a long way for Hardee who is no lock to make this roster.
He's at the mercy of an extremely deep position group right now. And one that has seen some standout performances during camp already. If he puts one on tape in the team's preseason finale it would help cement him a spot on the 53-man roster. Otherwise when Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry sit down to crunch the numbers he may end up on the outside looking in.
3) Sam Kamara, DT
The biggest problem for Kamara is that he's part of arguably the deepest position on the Browns roster. There are five players pretty much guaranteed to make the roster at defensive tackle in Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst and second-round pick Mike Hal Jr. Tomlinson has yet to practice with the team but has communicated to reporters that he'll be ready for Week 1, for what it's worth.
Kamara has had a really solid camp and a standout preseason performance in Saturday's finale could leave the Browns brass with an even tough decision to weigh. Perhaps the fact that Kamara used to be a defensive end turned defensive tackle helps his case too. Versatility is a valuable asset.
4) Treyton Welch, TE
Welch signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in April and to be fair, he's made a pretty good case for making this roster already given the camp he's had. At a position lacking much depth behind top tight end David Njoku there's certainly an opportunity available for Welch to survive cutdown day, bu putting one more solid preseason performance on tape would help his case.
Welch caught two passes for 26 yards, including a 22-yarder in the team's second preseason game against the Vikings last weekend. He was held without a catch in the team's first preseason game. Ahead of him, veteran Jordan Akins is likely to make the roster and has been pretty heavily involved during camp. Giovanni Ricci being waived with an injury settlement yesterday has opened up a door for both Welch and fellow tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden to potentially secure the third tight end spot. We'll see who comes out on top.