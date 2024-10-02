Should Cleveland Browns Consider Trade With Raiders For Davante Adams?
The NFL trade deadline is still nearly five weeks away, the the trade market is already heating up following multiple reports that Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is seeking a trade out of Las Vegas.
For the last several years this has been coming to a head, as Adams reported frustrations with the organization have been well documented through reporting. Now he made his desires official, and naturally every fan base is wondering if their team should be in play for the six-time Pro Bowler.
Cleveland Browns fans are no different. With the Browns off to a 1-3 start and the team's pass catchers currently leading the league in drops, it's fair to ponder whether or not they could use an injection into the wide receiver room. But does a trade for Adams actually make sense for Cleveland?
Along with reports of Adams wanting traded, came additional reports that the Raiders are seeking a second-round pick plus other compensation in return for Adams. The Browns are slated to have a first round pick for the first time in four years next offseason, so maybe they'd be willing to part with a second to add Adams into the mix.
In reality though, this team will be in a key transitional period after the 2024 campaign and probably needs to accumulate draft capital rather than give it up, particularly in the earlier rounds of draft weekend. It seems unlikely that the Browns would give up a second rounder to add a 32-year-old wideout to the roster right now.
Adams' contract also complicates the situation. Cleveland would only be on the hook for part of his $16 million base salary this year, which isn't the end of the world in the short term. It would be easy to move some of that money around to maximize the team's cap space this season. But next year, and in 2026 Adams' base salary jumps to over $35 million, which means more money the Browns would have to kick down the road.
Considering that the team was unwilling to commit to an extension for Amari Cooper this offseason – who is two years younger than Adams – prolonging the financial commitments to a wideout entering his mid 30s doesn't seem like something they would be willing to do.
Speaking of Cooper, his roller coaster ride of a start to the season has exposed him to plenty of criticism and trade rumors of his own. The Alabama product leads the league in drops by a wide margin with eight so far. And it can be argued that his miscues are becoming a hindrance to the team.
Cooper is the type of player who can turn things around pretty quickly, but considering that the organization already didn't commit to him long term and then turned around and reportedly floated him in a trade scenario for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, they've made their feelings on Cooper's future known.
Perhaps there's a package that exists where the Browns could package Cooper with a some sort of pick for Adams to do a wide receiver swap. The Raiders would get a wideout who is at least a few years younger. While the Browns would add an immediately impactful weapon to an offense that is the worst in football at the moment.
A move for Adams would ultimately be about maximizing this season more than anything. Maybe Adams would provide a spark the Browns need on offense to get things back on track and still get back into the playoff picture. He is still playing at a high level, despite dealing with some injuries of late. Logistically though, where he fits beyond 2024 is a little more murky.
If the Aiyuk trade rumors proved anything it's that Browns general manager Andrew Berry is looking to get younger at the position, not older. Unless Adams is his Hail Mary to save the season, it feels counter intuitive to the Browns long-term plans.