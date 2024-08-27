Should Cleveland Browns Explore Adding Denver Broncos RB To Roster?
Nick Chubb is starting the season on the PUP list which means he will at minimum miss the first four weeks of the 2024 season. With Chubb still not back on the practice field, the reality is that he could miss even more time than that this year.
Even though the Cleveland Browns have experience with Jerome Ford as the starting running back, preparing for an extended period of time without Chubb is important.
This offseason, the additions of D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines caught the attention of fans because Foreman offers plenty of power in short-yardage situations, while Hines is an excellent third down back and return man. With Hines also still returning from his own ACL surgery, he needs more time and will be out the first four weeks as well.
Unless the Browns make any changes, this probably means that Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. will serve as the three running backs.
However, Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Denver Broncos are expected to move on from veteran running back Samaje Perine. As they crunch numbers in their running back room, Perine should be a player of interest for the Browns.
The former Cincinnati Bengals running back terrorized the Browns last year as a member of the Broncos. In Denver's 29-12 victory over Cleveland, Perine carried the football seven times for 55 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he also had one catch for 11 yards. Despite not getting an extraordinary number of touches, he made plays and moved the chains.
At 5'10", 236 pounds, the 28-year-old running back has a strong, sturdy frame. He is certainly built to handle contact as a runner, which makes him extremely difficult to tackle in the open field, especially after catching a pass in space.
With Perrine's good hands and excellent third down ability, he may be an even stronger compliment to Ford and Foreman than Strong.
Now the Browns may not decide to explore this because of Chubb and Hines waiting in the wings, however, I would argue that Perine could be the perfect short-term solution.
If the Browns were to acquire him and he plays well the first several weeks, perhaps they can acquire an asset or two by trading him at the time of Chubb's eventual return. This should be worth some consideration.