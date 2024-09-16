Should We Be Worried About This Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver?
It's been a rough start to the 2024 NFL season for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper.
The 30-year-old veteran is coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and has been the focal point of Cleveland's offense since the team acquired him. But unlike prior years, Cooper has been plagued with mistakes throughout the first two games.
The issue is not due to quarterback Deshaun Watson looking for other receivers. Cooper leads the team in targets with 17, so he is still involved in the offensive game plan. It's a matter of whether or not he can fit into this style of play the Browns are implementing with Watson.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey have begun to focus on the short, quick passing game to help the team's struggling quarterback. Watson's average completed air yards is at 3.7 yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. While the short game helped the veteran passer against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it did not help Cooper.
Looking at his average separation, which calculates how many yards of separation a pass catcher averages, Cooper is sitting at 2.7 yards. Considering that Cooper plays on the outside and is seeing a ton of action in the quick game, it makes for a bad combination that doesn't properly utilize his skill set.
Even on the plays at which Cooper excels (downfield action), drops are starting to become an issue. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Cooper has a 29.4 catch percentage, which is the fourth-lowest amongst qualifying receivers. Obviously, this stat incorporates every target, but it still demonstrates how poorly the connection has been between Cooper and Watson.
Age 30 is around the mark where wide receivers tend to see a decline in production. However, there is still time for Cooper to potentially flip the script, but fans should begin to monitor Cooper these next few weeks.