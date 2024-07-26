Sights And Sounds From Browns Training Camp Day 1
As of Thursday, football is officially back in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Browns took the practice field for the first time this season and it was their first step in their seven-month journey to hoist the Lombardi Trophy come February.
The 2024 iteration of the Cleveland Browns is one of the best teams that this city has seen since the return. They have one of the best defenses in all of football, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, a lockdown secondary, a great offensive line, one of the league's best receivers, an elite running game and a quarterback that has been bad but has the tallest ceiling in the league.
On paper this team is set to go.
As they did in 2023, the Browns began their season at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia. What felt like a trip that wouldn't matter in the long run proved to be the deciding factor for a team that faced unprecedented amounts of adversity. Set in the mountains of West Virginia, a football practice at the Greenbrier Resort looks like a slice of football heaven.
Here's what it looked and sounded like on Thursday:
1. Deshaun Watson wearing his Bernie Kosar jersey on the flight
2. Elijah Moore predicts the Browns future
3. Safety Rodney McLeod takes the field for the first time in his final season
4. Vibes are high in the secondary
5. Dawand Jones does his best Ronaldo impression and breaks down the team
6. Vrabes and Jameis racing around the field
7. Watson to Moore
8. Watson to Jerry Jeudy
We made it, football is officially back in Cleveland, Ohio.