The Cleveland Browns Should Pursue This Big 12 RB In The 2025 NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns are in a prime spot heading into 2025 NFL Draft. While the organization holds the No. 2 pick, general manager Andrew Berry also has a total of 12 picks to improve the team's roster.
Browns legendary running back Nick Chubb is set to become a free agent this upcoming offseason, and even though the team could resign him, Berry and the rest of Cleveland's front office must consider the future at the position. Since his return from a season-ending knee injury back in 2023, Chubb averaged 3.3 yards per carry and has not looked like his usual self.
However, the upcoming NFL Draft could be the perfect time for Cleveland to invest in a running back. While it's unlikely the organization will use a high-value draft pick on a halfback, this year's class is filled with talented players at the position. One name fans should keep an eye on is Kansas Jayhawks' running back Devin Neal.
As Kansas' all-time leading rusher, Neal displayed his ability to be a productive runner in the NFL. In his four season at the collegiate level, he averaged 5.7 yards per carry on top of his 49 rushing touchdowns. Neal also was a threat in the passing game, as he finished with 711 receiving yards and an additional four touchdowns through the air.
While Neal put up impressive numbers with the Jayhawks, it's his skillset that has drawn the attention of NFL scouts. The young runner shocked many people with his measurements at the Reese's Senior Bowl, as he measured in at 5-foot-10, 220 lbs.
Despite his bigger frame, the 21-year-old tailback is quick and elusive with the ball in his hands. Neal finished with 814 yards after contact and forced 46 missed tackles in 2024, which led to his 17 carries of 15+ rushing yards, according to PFF.
There's a good chance that many of the big names like Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson will go early in the 2025 NFL Draft. This could open up an opportunity for the Browns to take Neal in the middle rounds. His high-end skillset would be a perfect compliment to Cleveland's current running back, Jerome Ford. If Berry decides to bring back Chubb for another season, a room with two veteran rushers and Neal could elevate the team's run game next season.