The Cleveland Era of Amari Cooper Has Been The Best Version of Amari Cooper
On Tuesday, Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns came to an agreement on his contract status and he is locked into Cleveland for at least one more season. The deal is optimal for both sides, as Cleveland gets one more guaranteed season of Cooper and Cooper will have a chance to bet on himself for one more large contract in his career.
If we follow Andrew Berry's track record as the general manager in Cleveland, it's highly unlikely that he will back up the Brinks truck for the future 31-year-old come next offseason. However, both Browns fans and Cooper should hold out hope that Cooper's stay is prolonged after 2024.
Cooper's career has led him to three different cities with stints in Oakland, Dallas and Cleveland. In his three stops, he hasn't spent more than 3.5 years with one team, and in that time, he has amassed nearly 9,500 yards, 667 catches and 60 touchdowns. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards in seven of his 10 seasons, and he is in a rare group of players to have a 200-yard game for three different franchises.
His career from start to finish has been spectacular, but which era stands above the rest? It may seem hard to believe, but the Browns version of Amari Cooper is statistically his best version.
In Cleveland, Cooper has experienced a ton of uncertainty under center and has caught passes from five different quarterbacks. It has not mattered. The star receiver is averaging 75.3 yards per game as a Brown. Plus, two of his top yardage output seasons have come in Cleveland, and in 2022, he set a career high with nine touchdown catches.
Cooper quickly became a fan favorite in Cleveland after he picked up the torch from former wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry changed the culture and Cooper ran with it. The University of Alabama standout has made the most of his time with the Browns. He has become a clear leader on the offensive side of the ball, and even at the age of 30, is still a force to be reckoned with.
Cleveland Cooper is the best version of one of the game's greats. If 2024 is his last go-around in the Orange and Brown, you can bet that he is going to go out with a bang.