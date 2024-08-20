Three Biggest Surprises Of Cleveland Browns Training Camp So Far
Each year training camp and the preseason provides under the radar players with an opportunity to make an NFL roster.
That's certainly true for the Cleveland Browns throughout the first few weeks of camp. Now, as they turn the corner into the final week of the preseason several players have broken out and positioned themselves to make this roster come Sept. 27.
Here are the three biggest training camp surprises to this point.
1) Pierre Strong Jr., RB
Strong has been the No. 2 running back on the team's "unofficial depth chart" all three weeks of the preseason behind Jerome Ford and he's earned it. This time of year the Browns do a lot of rotating of the running backs and Strong has continually made plays when his number is called. While he's looked effected as a natural ball carries, his ability to catch passes out of the backfield or while split out has also been on full display. In this new offense that is a skill set the Browns will value greatly.
There's also the fact that he's an effective kick returner for Cleveland, as he's regularly one of the first returners up during kick return work. Strong is a lock to make the roster because of how well he's performed these last three weeks. What's more interesting is where he'll be on the final version of the depth chart amidst guys like D'Onta Foreman and potentially Nyheim Hines.
2) Jamari Thrash, WR
Thrash is a fifth-round pick of the Browns this year so it's not as if they didn't see something in him that they thought would translate to this level. More so, it's the fact that Thrash has been able to standout amidst a wide receiver room that essentially already has four spots accounted for. Two preseason games where he's accumulated six receptions for 68 yards later though and he's right in the conversation to make this roster.
Right now, it feels like it could come down to the Browns choosing between Thrash and 2022 third-round pick David Bell for one of the final wide receiver spots they'll decide to keep. His odds will improve if the team decides to keep seven.
3) Myles Harden, CB
Another 2024 draft pick as the Browns used one of their two seventh rounders this year on the University of South Dakota product. Harden's name has been mentioned numerous time throughout training camp practices, particularly last week in the joint sessions with the Vikings. He's been out there making plays consistently.
In his first preseason game action against the Packers, Harden made five tackles and broke up a pass. He only made a single tackle against the Vikings over the weekend but played just 21 snaps on defense. Harden has certainly made a name for himself during camp.