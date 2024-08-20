Three Offensive Tackles The Cleveland Browns Should Pursue
The Cleveland Browns are once again dealing with a slew of injuries, this time in the offensive line department.
Both starting tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin remain on the PUP list, while backups James Hudson III, Hakeem Adeniji, and Germain Ifedi all suffered injuries in last week's contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
Here are three candidates who the Browns could pursue to improve the depth at offensive line.
D.J. Humphries, Free Agent
D.J. Humphries was the Arizona Cardinals' starting left tackle last season, but the signing of Jonah Williams forced him out of his job.
In eight seasons with the Cardinals, Humphries was a key piece to the offensive line. He did struggle with penalties, totaling nine in the 2023 season. But the former Pro Bowl tackle would offer experience in the Browns' depleted offensive line room.
Charles Leno, Free Agent
Another veteran who is still available and would be a perfect fit is Charles Leno.
Leon spent the past three seasons with the Washington Commanders after starting his career with the Chicago Bears. Despite being 32 years old, he posted an offensive grade of 72.5 on Pro Football Focus last year.
Like Humphries, a former Pro Bowler with a solid resume in Leon could be the right fit for Cleveland.
Geron Christian, Tennessee Titans
Cleveland has already shown interest in former players after trading for center Nick Harris, so it's not crazy to believe general manager Andrew Berry could pursue Geron Christian.
The 27-year-old offensive tackle played in 11 games last season for the Browns as a fill-in piece for Wills. After a solid campaign in 2023, Christian followed Browns' former offensive lineman coach Bill Callahan to the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason.
Rookie left tackle J.C. Latham is projected to start for the Titans, so Christian is ultimately a depth piece. If Cleveland were to target Christian, the trade would likely be a late-round pick swap, similar to the Harris deal. A tackle who is familiar with the system would be an ideal candidate for the Browns' offensive tackle concerns.