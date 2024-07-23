Top Three Things I'm Most Excited For In 2024 For The Cleveland Browns
The beginning of the NFL Season is always filled with so much optimism. Every team and every fan base thinks that they have what it takes to scale the mountain and get their hands on the ever-elusive Lombardi Trophy.
So much is going to happen between July 22nd and February 9th that will have an impact on the season, which makes the NFL so much fun. The ride to the Super Bowl is what we sign up for and this year is going to be no different.
There are so many things that I am looking forward to for this year's Cleveland team. Some of these are how the veterans will continue to progress, what will Ken Dorsey's impact be, who will be the impact players and so much more. Below are my top three..
3. Deshaun Watson's Return to Prominence
The Deshaun Watson conversation has reached ridiculous heights. It has been four long years since his last good season but in 2023 Watson began to get his swagger back. Even throughout the offseason program, Watson looks a lot more relaxed and comfortable in the situation. If he can stay healthy, Watson will return to his old self and lead this team into the playoffs.
2. Nick Chubb's First Touchdown in Cleveland Browns Stadium
The day that Nick Chubb crosses the goal line in Cleveland Browns Stadium will be a moment that no Browns fan will ever forget. Chubb is everything that Cleveland is about and seeing him get back into the endzone will be football nirvana in Cleveland.
1. A Browns Home Playoff Game
I said it. Sure, it may be a hot take and the road will not be easy. But this year Cleveland is going to start fast, win a few games that they aren't supposed to win and win the AFC North. Once they win the north, there will be a playoff game on the lakefront and look out, that will be quite the day in downtown Cleveland.
The storylines are endless for Cleveland in the 2024 season. So many questions will get answered in the next six months and the path begins on Tuesday.