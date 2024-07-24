What Do The Cleveland Browns Need From Deshaun Watson In 2024?
The Cleveland Browns' success in 2024 largely hinges on the performance of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is making his way back from shoulder surgery and is looking to prove that he can still be an elite player on the NFL level.
Last year, the Browns did manage to win 11 games in spite of Watson appearing in just six of them, as he ended up going down with a shoulder injury.
Still, we saw Cleveland's warts without Watson in the playoffs, as the Browns were blasted by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.
In order for Cleveland to be a legitimate contender this coming season, Watson will need to be up to snuff.
But just how good does Watson need to be?
During his Texans days, Watson was one of the best quarterbacks in football. He made three straight Pro Bowls between 2018 and 2020, and in the latter campaign, he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards.
If the Browns are able to get that version of Watson, all bets are off. They will instantly become serious Super Bowl contenders, and the Kansas City Chiefs would have to watch their backs.
But Cleveland doesn't necessarily need Watson to be recapture his 2020 form in order to have an impressive season.
All the Browns need is for Watson to be a decent quarterback, which is something he really hasn't been over the course of his first two seasons with the club. Not consistently, anyway.
Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games since arriving in Cleveland, and during that time, he has thrown for 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. That simply isn't good enough.
But what if Watson can get those numbers to, say, 25 touchdowns and 10 picks? Would that be adequate enough for the Browns?
Look: Watson doesn't have to be Patrick Mahomes. He doesn't have to be Joe Burrow, either. All he needs to do is take care of the football and make enough plays for Cleveland to win games.
He also needs to be more accurate with his throws, as he has completed just 59.8 percent of his passes as a Brown. I don't think it's asking too much for Watson to get that rate up to around 65 percent, which is hardly groundbreaking.
The Browns boast the top-ranked defense in the NFL heading into 2024. They also have an outstanding offensive line, and they added Jerry Jeudy behind Amari Cooper in their receiving corps. Yes, Nick Chubb is recovering from a devastating knee injury, but he should be back at some point this coming season. And even if he isn't, Cleveland can still be alright.
Watson just needs to do the little things. Make the right throws. Take advantage of his key weapons. Don't turn the ball over. Make smart reads.
I don't think anyone is expecting Watson to air it out with the best of them. Not realistically, anyway. Is there a chance that Watson does that? Sure, anything is possible, but based on what we have seen from Watson the last couple of years, that is probably an extreme expectation.
However, it's not crazy to anticipate a strong, satisfactory campaign from Watson. If he can simply perform like a league-average quarterback or possibly a bit better, the Browns will be a very dangerous ballclub, even in the crowded AFC.