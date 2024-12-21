Why This Major QB Move Makes Perfect Sense for Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a major question under center heading into the offseason, and it's looking more and more like they will select a quarterback in the NFL Draft.
But could the Browns also add another veteran signal-caller?
The Atlanta Falcons are expected to release Kirk Cousins after the season, which does not come as much of a surprise following his recent benching.
While Cousins may not be the same Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback he has been in years past, it would make sense for Cleveland to give him a shot in 2025.
Currently, the Browns have Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on their depth chart.
Watson is recovering from a torn Achilles, Winston is slated to be a free agent and Thompson-Robinson has shown very little thus far.
That means Cleveland's situation at the position could look very different next season, as Winston could take his talents elsewhere and Watson may have played his last snap for the Browns.
So, why not bring in Cousins as a mentor for the potential incoming rookie signal-caller?
Not only that, but there is a chance that Cousins does have something left in the tank. Remember: Joe Flacco led Cleveland to the playoffs last season. Why can't Cousins do the same?
While Cousins has struggled mightily recently, he has displayed some flashes in 2024, so perhaps he can revitalize his career a bit next year.
It really couldn't hurt for the Browns to sign Cousins to a one-year deal much like the Pittsburgh Steelers did with Russell Wilson.
Many felt that Wilson was washed after his nightmarish stint with the Denver Broncos, too, but look how effective he has been with the Steelers this season.
At the very worst, Cousins can help ease a rookie quarterback into action. The best-case scenario is that Cousins rediscovers his previous form and vaults Cleveland back into playoff contention.
The Browns should absolutely consider signing Cousins if and when the Falcons release him.