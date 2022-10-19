Skip to main content

Browns Bytes - Browns Drop to 2-4

Bri and I discuss the Cleveland Browns third loss in a row, the continuing problems on defense, fan frustrations and the role of Kevin Stefanski as head coach.
Even though the Cleveland Browns had their opportunities to contend and potentially beat the New England Patriots, they suffered their most thorough defeat of the season, their third loss in a row. Bri and I discuss some of what went wrong and the overarching conversation about this team as they prepare for back to back divisional games.

The Patriots went into this game like most teams do, intending to take away Browns running back Nick Chubb as much as possible in an effort to force quarterback Jacoby Brissett to beat them with his arm. The Patriots were the most effective and won the battle of the line of scrimmage. The offensive line had their worst performance of the year and the inability to run the ball put the Browns behind schedule consistently. The passing game proved ineffective as Brissett struggled to find the receivers that were running wide open throughout the game.

Defensively, the Browns did a better job against the run, but were terrible against the pass. No pass rush outside of defensive end Myles Garrett and defenders getting exploited in man coverage.

Bri and I discussed our frustrations with the game and I went into my frustrations with the conversation around the team including people judging head coach Kevin Stefanski for his temperament and manner, which are irrelevant to his job as a coach. Being cool, calm and collected is who he is. Asking him to be someone else would be asking him to be fake, which will undermine his relationship with players.

We discuss what's going on with the defense and why the struggles continue, including Stefanski's role. It's his call what happens with defensive coordinator Joe Woods or any coach on staff. 

We also get into the frustrations of the fanbase and what we believe is fueling them and why they are reasonable.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

