BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 15: Mack Wilson Talk, Contract Extensions & More

Hosts Brandon Little and Logan White re-launch the show and talk a number of topics from Nick Chubb contract to Mack Wilson’s training camp and more.
The BrownsDigest re-launches after about a month off with a pair of new hosts! Logan White of Substream Magazine joins Brandon Little to get this show rolling again. Logan comes over to help the podcast out on the host side as he brings plenty of experience in the podcast and audio industry, as well as good Browns knowledge.

For Apple Podcast listeners, click here. (Episode available shortly)

Plenty of things have happened over the last month, Brandon and Logan jump into the following topics:

1. Nick Chubb contract talk.

2. Where does this Mack Wilson train end up?

3. Baker Mayfield predictions for 2021, how much does he improve?

 4. Extending Denzel Ward talk. 

5. What free agent signee are we most excited for?

Spotify listeners can find the show here 

