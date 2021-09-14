Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 18: Thoughts Following Loss To The Chiefs

The latest Browns Digest Podcast where the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is discussed, amongst other topics including Odell Beckham Jr.

Co-hosts Brandon Little and Logan White dive into the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Browns fell to the Chiefs by a score of 33-29, but the two came away quite happy with the result. Moral victories aren’t great, it is just the fact that the Browns controlled the game majority of the way.

Also, Odell Beckham Jr. talk comes up. The two discuss when they expect to see number 13 back out there for the Browns. Perhaps as early as this coming weekend against the Houston Texans. Maybe, it comes at a later game as Beckham receives a bit more time.

Find out who Brandon and Logan were impressed with in the week one game and what needs to change. The two look at the Houston Texans matchup coming up, a game the Browns will have at home.

Lastly, the potential meltdown waiting to happen in Jacksonville is discussed.

The plan going forward is a weekly recording as we get going into the regular season. It should be a good one with the talent the Browns are able to put out there!