Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 16: Jaguars Game Thoughts And More With Guest Tyler Johnson

Browns Digest Podcast starts the week off with a bang. Co-hosts Brandon Little and Logan White are joined by Feeling Dangerous Podcast’s Tyler Johnson to talk a number of topics. Thoughts are given on the Browns opening exhibition win over the Jaguars and much more.

This week’s topics include:

Takeaways from game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Stephen Carlson out for the year, reaction and thoughts.

Joe Schobert to the Steelers thoughts and analysis

What are we looking for in week 2 of the preseason?

What do we really expect from Tommy Togiai as a rookie? Potentially where he fits in, what he does as a rookie.

Thoughts on Baker Mayfield in NFL’s top 100 list

