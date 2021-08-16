Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 16: Jaguars Game Thoughts And More With Guest Tyler Johnson

Co-hosts Brandon Little and Logan White are joined by Feeling Dangerous Podcast’s Tyler Johnson to recap the Browns preseason opener win, amongst other interesting topics.
Author:
Publish date:

Browns Digest Podcast starts the week off with a bang. Co-hosts Brandon Little and Logan White are joined by Feeling Dangerous Podcast’s Tyler Johnson to talk a number of topics. Thoughts are given on the Browns opening exhibition win over the Jaguars and much more.

APPLE PODCAST LISTENERS CLICK HERE

This week’s topics include:

  • Takeaways from game against the Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Stephen Carlson out for the year, reaction and thoughts.
  • Joe Schobert to the Steelers thoughts and analysis
  • What are we looking for in week 2 of the preseason?
  • What do we really expect from Tommy Togiai as a rookie? Potentially where he fits in, what he does as a rookie.
  • Thoughts on Baker Mayfield in NFL’s top 100 list

You can find everything for the show at the following link. 

We appreciate our listeners and any reviews left, until next time!

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Richard LeCounte III catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

The Good and not so Good of the Browns Preseason Debut

2334E640-B645-4218-9E9E-C6D1A51E5E9C
Podcasts

Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 16: Jaguars Game Thoughts And More With Guest Tyler Johnson

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates on the sideline during NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp12 7
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Odell Beckham Jr. will Bounce Back in 2021

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) runs onto the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mack Wilson on His Shoulder Injury: "I'm good"

6F28F977-945A-4CB8-9D5E-72710407C7D3
News

Cleveland Browns Tight End Stephen Carlson Out For Season With Knee Injury

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is sacked by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Showcase Speed Against Jaguars

F494648D-DD58-4132-937E-AD75653C966E
News

Cleveland Browns Players React To 23-13 Win Over The Jacksonville Jaguars

800F53F8-DF6B-4518-9C28-7F40580D4523
Game Day

Thoughts Following Cleveland Browns Exhibition Win Over The Jacksonville Jaguars