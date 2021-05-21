Sports Illustrated home
BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 10: Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency & Draft Review

Shawn Stevenson and guest James Rapien review the Cincinnati Bengals free agency moves and 2021 draft class on episode ten.
Shawn Stevenson and guest James Rapien review the Cincinnati Bengals free agency moves and 2021 draft class on episode ten.

Shawn Stevenson and guest James Rapien review the Cincinnati Bengals free agency moves and 2021 draft class. Shawn & James discuss their thoughts on how the Cincinnati Bengals improved their roster via free agency. Also, the front office's approach to add quality depth along the offensive and defensive line.

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Show topics are as follows:

1. WHY DID THE BENGALS DRAFT JA'MARR CHASE OVER PENEI SEWELL

2. WHAT WAS THE PHILOSOPHY FOR IMPROVING TALENT AT THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE

3. WHY LET CARL LAWSON WALK IN FREE AGENCY THEN SIGN TREY HENDRICKSON

4. BREAKING DOWN THE REVAMPED CORNERBACK ROOM

5. HOW MUCH BETTER CAN THE LINEBACKER CORE GET NEXT SEASON

6. WHAT IS NECESSARY FOR JOE BURROW TO MAKE A JUMP IN HIS SOPHOMORE SEASON

Episodes are available every Friday here on the BrownsDigest site at 12pm EST!

Did you miss the last episode? Click here to listen!

