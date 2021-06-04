Sports Illustrated home
BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 12: Defensive Tackle Competition & Demetric Felton's Role on Offense

Shawn Stevenson and guest Jeff Lloyd review the Browns defensive tackle competition heading into training camp on episode twelve.
Author:
Publish date:
Shawn Stevenson and guest Jeff Lloyd review the Browns defensive tackle competition heading into training camp. Shawn & Jeff discuss the drama surrounding voluntary OTAs, Joe Woods third down possibilities, and Demetric Felton's role in the offense!

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Spotify

Show topics are as follows:

1. WHY IS THERE SO MUCH DRAMA REGARDING VOLUNTARY OTA'S?

2. WHAT DEFENSIVE TACKLES WILL BE ON THE ROSTER WEEK ONE?

3. WHICH THIRD DOWN PERSONNEL GROUPING WILL BE UTILISED THE MOST BY JOE WOODS?

4. HOW WILL DEMETRIC FELTON BE DEPLOYED IN HIS ROOKIE SEASON?

