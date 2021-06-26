Sports Illustrated home
BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 14: Training Camp Competitions

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 14: Training Camp Competitions

Shawn Stevenson and guest Neil D review the key training camp positional battles on episode fourteen.
Author:
Publish date:
Shawn Stevenson and guest Neil D review the key training camp positional battles on episode fourteen.

Shawn Stevenson and guest Neil D review the key training camp positional battles following mandatory minicamp. Shawn & Neil discuss how the cornerback position group will shake out and which wide receivers will make the backend of the roster. Also, a potential camp battle for the number one tight end spot!

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Show topics are as follows:

1. CORNERBACK BATTLE: GREG NEWSOME VS GREEDY WILLIAMS?

2. WHICH LINEBACKERS MAKE THE FINAL 53-MAN ROSTER?

3. HOW MANY WIDE RECEIVERS MAKE THE FINAL ROSTER?

4. TIGHT END BATTLE: AUSTIN HOOPER VS DAVID NJOKU

Episodes are available every Friday here on the BrownsDigest site at 12pm EST!

Did you miss the last episode? Click here to listen!

BDPodcast_Episode_Fourteen
Podcasts

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 14: Training Camp Competitions

