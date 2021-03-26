BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 2: Offensive Depth Chart Breakdown

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Cleveland Browns offensive depth chart prior to the NFL Draft on episode 2 of the BrownsDigest podcast.

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Cleveland Browns offensive depth chart prior to the NFL Draft. Shawn & Pete go into detail about each position group and what players will provide ample depth for the 2021 season!

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Spotify

Apple Podcast

Show topics are as follows:

1. QUARTERBACK

2. RUNNING BACK

3. WIDE RECEIVER & WHO WILL BE WR3 HIGGINS OR PEOPLES-JONES?

4. TIGHT END

5. OFFENSIVE LINE

Episodes are available every Friday here on the BrownsDigest site at 12pm EST!

Did you miss the last episode? Click here to listen!