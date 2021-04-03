BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 3: Defensive Depth Chart Breakdown

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Cleveland Browns defensive depth chart prior to the NFL Draft on episode 3 of the BrownsDigest podcast.

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Cleveland Browns defensive depth chart prior to the NFL Draft. Shawn & Pete go into detail about each position group and what players will provide ample depth for the 2021 season!

Show topics are as follows:

1. DEFENSIVE END & HOW WILL BERRY ADDRESS DE2?

2. DEFENSIVE TACKLE & SHELDON RICHARDSON CONTRACT

3. LINEBACKERS

4. CORNERBACKS

5. SAFETIES

