BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 3: Defensive Depth Chart Breakdown

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Cleveland Browns defensive depth chart prior to the NFL Draft on episode 3 of the BrownsDigest podcast.
Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Cleveland Browns defensive depth chart prior to the NFL Draft. Shawn & Pete go into detail about each position group and what players will provide ample depth for the 2021 season!

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Show topics are as follows:

1. DEFENSIVE END & HOW WILL BERRY ADDRESS DE2?

2. DEFENSIVE TACKLE & SHELDON RICHARDSON CONTRACT

3. LINEBACKERS

4. CORNERBACKS

5. SAFETIES

Episodes are available every Friday here on the BrownsDigest site at 12pm EST!

Did you miss the last episode? Click here to listen!

