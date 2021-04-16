Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search
BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 5: Jadeveon Clowney & Baltimore Ravens Free Agency Review

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 5: Jadeveon Clowney & Baltimore Ravens Free Agency Review

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Baltimore Ravens free agency and draft needs prior to the NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:
Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Baltimore Ravens free agency and draft needs prior to the NFL Draft.

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Baltimore Ravens free agency and draft needs prior to the NFL Draft. Shawn & Pete go into detail about their key losses and key additions in free agency, Lamar Jackson's development & Browns signing Jadeveon Clowney!

Listen to the podcast every week on your favorite audio streaming platform!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Show topics are as follows:

1. JADEVEON CLOWNEY CONTRACT

2. RAVENS KEY LOSSES IN FREE AGENCY

3. RAVENS KEY ADDITIONS IN FREE AGENCY

4. LAMAR JACKSON DEVELOPMENT & RAVENS OFFENSE

5. RAVENS DRAFT NEEDS

Episodes are available every Friday here on the BrownsDigest site at 12pm EST!

Did you miss the last episode? Click here to listen!

BDPodcast_Episode_Five
Podcasts

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 5: Jadeveon Clowney & Baltimore Ravens Free Agency Review

Oct 16, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) is sacked by Houston Cougars defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Payton Turner, EDGE Houston

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry's Introductory Press Conference
Featured Content

Void Years Only a Problem if Browns Don't Plan For Them

Oct 5, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) is unable to make a catch as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) defends the play during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Caleb Farley, CB Virginia Tech

Nov 30, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (23) breaks up a pass intended for Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Steven Claude (5) during the third quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

2021 SI Publishers Mock Draft

3 Dec 15, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign TE Stephen Carlson, DT Sheldon Day

Oct 25, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Jadeveon Clowney A Big Signing, But It Doesn't Change Browns Needs

Sep 29, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to Deal With Jadeveon Clowney