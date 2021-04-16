BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 5: Jadeveon Clowney & Baltimore Ravens Free Agency Review

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Baltimore Ravens free agency and draft needs prior to the NFL Draft.

Shawn & Pete go into detail about their key losses and key additions in free agency, Lamar Jackson's development & Browns signing Jadeveon Clowney!

Show topics are as follows:

1. JADEVEON CLOWNEY CONTRACT

2. RAVENS KEY LOSSES IN FREE AGENCY

3. RAVENS KEY ADDITIONS IN FREE AGENCY

4. LAMAR JACKSON DEVELOPMENT & RAVENS OFFENSE

5. RAVENS DRAFT NEEDS

