BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 8: 2021 Browns Draft Review

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith review the Cleveland Browns six draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Shawn & Pete discuss their thoughts on each pick and their ability to contribute. Also, reviewing trades and undrafted signings made by Andrew Berry.

Show topics are as follows:

1. GREG NEWSOME

2. JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH

3. ANTHONY SCHWARTZ

4. JAMES HUDSON

5. TOMMY TOGIAI & UDFA MARVIN WILSON

6. TONY FIELDS

7. RICHARD LECOUNTE

8. DEMETRIC FELTON

9. UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

