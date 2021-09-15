September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

For Pete's Sake - Browns Week 1 at Kansas City

In this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole Chatham and I finally have a Cleveland Browns regular season game to talk about, so we dove into the performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Author:
Publish date:

On this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, the Cleveland Browns had their first regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs, so Nicole Chatham and I were really excited to talk about it. We started with our initial overall reactions to the game before diving into the tape.

It was great that the Browns came out and played so well. In a game against a Hall of Fame caliber coach who is outstanding in game planning with time, the Browns dominated the first half, showcasing their talent and their ability to put pressure on teams on both sides of the ball.

We did disagree on some offensive personnel usage. She made the case that Jarvis Landry was great for the Browns. I noted the things he did really well, but offered a thought. In how many of those situations, would the Browns be better off with Kareem Hunt fulfilling the exact role Landry was playing. Be it the jet sweep, where Landry did a great job fighting to get into the end zone or the orbit motion throw to Landry where he jumped over a defender going out of bounds.

We both loved David Njoku and while we are both quick to point out he needs to keep it up, we also looked at the possibility of what happens if this is simply who he is.

Defensively, we were really impressed with the play of Greg Newsome. If this is indicative of what the Browns can expect from him, the Browns have a pair of excellent corners. John Johnson was great, save for the play he wasn't.

We touched on the Ronnie Harrison ejection, but spent more time talking about the ramifications after the fact. In essence, it limited what the Browns were able to do defensively. M.J. Stewart did an admirable job, but they were razor thin, so it may have contributed to the amount of three linebacker sets the Browns were forced to play.

It took a while for Nicole to build up the fortitude to talk about the play involving Jamie Gillan, but we did get there. We did suggest options for how he could make things right.

READ MORE: Browns Odell Beckham Out for Texans

For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Browns Week 1 at Kansas City

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. Absence Caused Ripple Effect
News

Browns Odell Beckham Out Against Texans

Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) prepares to take the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

5 Players Out for Wednesday's Practice as Browns Prepare for Texans

March and rally in support Julius Jones during the commutation hearing Monday, September 13, 2021. PHOTO FOR JUMP
News

Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Julius Jones Receives Recommendation for Commuted Sentence

Aug 14, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns’ Jacob Phillips Foreshadowing Potential November Return?

The Browns hope defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) can return to the form that made him a first-round draft pick. Mcdowell
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns rookies shine in Week 1 debut at Kansas City

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Should Strive to Become Offense of Mismatches

CB7F7B97-2187-4557-A36E-CAAE1B973F37
Podcasts

Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 18: Thoughts Following Loss To The Chiefs