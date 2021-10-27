    • October 27, 2021
    For Pete's Sake - Browns Defeat Broncos

    Nicole returns to her hosting duties to talk all things Cleveland Browns after they defeat her husband's Denver Broncos.
    Author:

    Nicole Chatham returns to host and we discuss both the Cleveland Browns victory over the Denver Broncos as well as the mini-bye and what it could mean for the team over the next five games.

    I first asked about how things went with Nicole and her Broncos fan husband, who both attended the game. The Broncos fans were reasonably confident heading into the game, but that was dashed pretty relatively quickly as the Browns went right down the field and scored a touchdown.

    The Browns got a big lift from D'Ernest Johnson having a big game and competent, largely effective from Case Keenum against an opponent that didn't have a ton of talent. The defense played really well in the first half and it allowed the Browns to outlast and outrun the Broncos, giving them a victory which provided some comfort heading into their mini-bye.

    Read More

    Johnson was outstanding, bringing fresh legs behind good run blocking against a battered Broncos defense. Johnny Stanton gave the Browns a different dynamic at fullback from Andy Janovich. Wyatt Teller dominated. Jedrick Wills looked healthier and Blake Hance has done a nice job in relief.

    Defensively, John Johnson III had a nice game which is hopefully a sign of what's to come as the Browns have five games before their actual bye week.

    It's safe to say neither of us is happy with Andrew Billings for getting blown off the ball resulting in a blocked field goal for Chase McLaughlin. On the plus side, Jamie Gillan has been excellent the past two games.

    READ MORE: Browns Offense Has the Blueprint for Success Against Steelers Defense

