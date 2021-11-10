For Pete's Sake - 36 Hours of Joy

This week, Nicole Chatham and I discuss the best 36 hours of the Cleveland Browns season to date from a Sunday where they overwhelmed the Cincinnati Bengals into Monday when they announced the extension for guard Wyatt Teller.

On this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole Chatham and I discuss the 36 straight hours of unadulterated joy, including a great win for the Cleveland Browns on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and the announcement of Wyatt Teller's contract extension.

That era of unbridled enthusiasm came to a slight bump in the road with the announcement that running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton had tested positive for COVID-19, leaving their status for the game against the New England Patriots up in the air.

The Browns played really well against the Bengals on both offense and defense. Baker Mayfield was great and Nick Chubb dominated on the ground. We discussed what went into that and why they were so successful.

I talked about seeing the game live and noticing how their formations and motions gave the Bengals defense some problems and left them in positions of weakness, which the Browns took advantage.

David Njoku only really got the one pass, which resulted in a touchdown, but the Bengals defense was preoccupied with him the entire game. They seemed worried about him on the 70-yard Chubb touchdown run as well as both safeties coming down on him which enabled Donovan Peoples-Jones to fly past the secondary for a 60-yard touchdown.

Nicole was particularly proud of the secondary and their performance in the game. They didn't suffer any mental mistakes and were terrific with their technique. Greg Newsome in particular showed excellent awareness and was magnificent playing the ball, prompting Nicole to declare the best may yet be to come with him.

John Johnson III was really impressive and his postgame press conference made it sound like the Browns knew exactly what the Bengals were going to do and countered it. The combination of Johnson, Newsome and Denzel Ward made the Browns secondary look world class.

We were all shaken by the Chase McLaughlin missed field goal. This wasn't a great performance by the special teams in general.

