For Pete's Sake - Browns, Steelers Awful Rematch

The rematch between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers was terrible, meant little, so we end up talking about many of the things going on around the game with the Browns.

This week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole Chatham and I spend as little time talking about the actual game that took place between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers as possible.

The defense continues to be entertaining, including a dominant performance by Greg Newsome, who not only had the time of his life, but seemed to gain confidence over the course of the game.

Safeties Grant Delpit and M.J. Stewart continue to look great, despite a scare with Delpit's knee that proved minor. And despite throwing a shoe, Jadeveon Clowney's two sacks move him up to seven on the season.

We talk about tight end Austin Hooper and his continued struggles. It's painful to watch him play so poorly.

Much of the podcast focused on Baker Mayfield. His play was abominable this game, so it was more about the discussion going on with him. Neither Nicole or I buy this notion of an imminent divorce or irreconcilable differences between Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

I discuss the mind-body connection which has plagued him this year. We both get into what the offseason looks like for him before he does a single thing to improve on the field.

Nicole talks about how Stefanski is trying to help him.

Neither us have any interest in listening to people argue to fire Stefanski. Now, after listening to people complain about firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods, there are people suggesting he should get another head coaching job.

Even in the worst case scenario where the Browns don't have a quarterback, they are in position to build a good team quickly, especially with the organization this team has in place.

READ MORE: Browns Offense Fought through Bad Luck, Poor Decisions, Ended up Worse for it