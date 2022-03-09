For Pete's Sake - Discussing Baker Mayfield with Jake Burns

After a week break, Nicole Chatham and I are back discussing Baker Mayfield with Jake Burns of the Orange and Brown Report. This comes with the backdrop of the Denver Broncos acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster deal, which only increased what always felt like the most likely sceanario.

There is a perception that Jake and I are far apart with Mayfield, so we wanted to discuss it.

Other than giving some perspective on what Mayfield was dealing with in 2021, we don't spend much time on it. The bottom line is if Mayfield resembles the 2021 version, he won't be with the team after the 2022 season. It's irrelevant, so most of the discussion is about him before that season when there's something worth discussing.

Jake lays out his concerns including using advanced data before we simply talk in layman's terms of what we see, how Mayfield can improve. Both of us see a path forward with Mayfield, but he has to be the one to do it. Beyond addressing some of the mental aspects of the position, we discuss some physical things he can do in the offseason.

In case you were wondering, this is what I referenced at one point from Futurama.

We also briefly touched on how the Browns can help Mayfield improve. Issues that have to improve regardless of who plays quarterback for this team. All three of us wonder if the Browns are going to try to engineer some middle tier with quarterback contracts.