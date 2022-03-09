Skip to main content

For Pete's Sake - Discussing Baker Mayfield with Jake Burns

Jake Burns of the Orange and Brown Report joins Nicole Chatham and myself to discuss Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After a week break, Nicole Chatham and I are back discussing Baker Mayfield with Jake Burns of the Orange and Brown Report. This comes with the backdrop of the Denver Broncos acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster deal, which only increased what always felt like the most likely sceanario.

There is a perception that Jake and I are far apart with Mayfield, so we wanted to discuss it.

Other than giving some perspective on what Mayfield was dealing with in 2021, we don't spend much time on it. The bottom line is if Mayfield resembles the 2021 version, he won't be with the team after the 2022 season. It's irrelevant, so most of the discussion is about him before that season when there's something worth discussing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jake lays out his concerns including using advanced data before we simply talk in layman's terms of what we see, how Mayfield can improve. Both of us see a path forward with Mayfield, but he has to be the one to do it. Beyond addressing some of the mental aspects of the position, we discuss some physical things he can do in the offseason.

In case you were wondering, this is what I referenced at one point from Futurama.

We also briefly touched on how the Browns can help Mayfield improve. Issues that have to improve regardless of who plays quarterback for this team. All three of us wonder if the Browns are going to try to engineer some middle tier with quarterback contracts.

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches the ball in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Tyler Lockett Could Address Multiple Weaknesses in Browns Offense

By Pete Smith1 hour ago
Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Were Never Getting Russell Wilson, But the Trade Creates Opportunity

By Pete Smith21 hours ago
5B9C85C0-575D-4808-B295-9CB9547AB027
News

Assistant Coach Stump Mitchell back with Browns in 2022

By Brandon Little23 hours ago
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates Austin Hooper's touchdown against the New York Giants in the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Cle
News

Browns Likely to Keep Austin Hooper and David Njoku

By Pete SmithMar 7, 2022
Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball as running back Andy Janovich (31) blocks for him against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sport
News

Andy Janovich to become free-agent

By Brandon LittleMar 7, 2022
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Oklahoma to dedicate statue to Baker Mayfield at spring game

By Brandon LittleMar 7, 2022
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes to the sideline as Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 17
News

Roster moves: Browns tender three ERFAs

By Brandon LittleMar 7, 2022
David Njoku and Anthony Schwartz Film Room 2021 Week 1
News

Browns Place Franchise Tag on TE David Njoku

By Pete SmithMar 7, 2022