For Pete's Sake - Episode 8 - Competitive Advantage

Cleveland Browns head coach referred to player vaccinations as a competitive advantage. We look into how the NFL is incentivizing teams to get players vaccinated, which has nothing to do with beliefs, but is trying to maximize revenue.

In the latest episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole (@Browns_Babe) and I discuss something Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a media availability. Stefanski referred to players being vaccinated against COVID-19 as a "competitive advantage".

Why?

This has nothing to do with what anyone believes about the voracity or ethics of getting the vaccine, but looking at how teams like the Browns and the league overall view it. This also isn't calling any players out, because we simply don't know who is and who isn't vaccinated.

It's a far bigger deal than most people realize. The league is incentivizing players to get it done, easing restrictions for those that have gotten it, enabling freedom of travel, but the decision on whether or not to get vaccinated for a player also impacts their marketing opportunities.

That's beyond the money they could lose if they test positive during the season in the form of incentives and escalators based on things like production or games played.

There is talk the NFL is going to effectively reward teams for achieving an 85 percent vaccination rate, easing restrictions on the entire team if they are able to achieve that number, but it hasn't been outlined exactly how that will work at this point.

Brandon Beane, the general manager of the Buffalo Bills admitted in an interview, admitted that their team might cut a player who is unvaccinated over one that is. The NFLPA was not happy and the NFL spoke with him, but it's unlikely that he's the only one thinking that way, particularly if it means achieving that 85 percent mark.

We also look at some of the trends that are out there that are impacting the decisions to get vaccinated as well as some of the teams who have found ways to leak their high marks, which includes a pair of teams in the AFC North.

The NFL, as a league, is trying to make money and positive tests make for bad optics when they want fans filling up stadiums and attending training camp. So even if they aren't going to say it publicly, they would like every player who does not have a legitimate reason (medical or religious) to get vaccinated, because that would give them the best chance to maximize revenue this year.

Teams certainly have a marketing aspect, but as illustrated by Stefanski's comments, they see vaccinations as a potential edge. Or, conversely, something that could leave them slightly behind, a competitive disadvantage.

