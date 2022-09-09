Skip to main content

New Podcast - Abby Mueller talks Season Expectations, Previews Panthers

This week's episode features Abby Mueller discussing the Cleveland Browns matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
Bri stayed on tour with Harry Styles so we'll have to wait to hear about that until next week. We were in good hands as the talented Abby Mueller stepped in and discussed predictions for the season and helped to preview the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

Abby provided some of her thoughts on the year, but we discussed our expectations for this year.

Will Jacoby Brissett have the best season of his career?

Assuming he's available, how will Deshaun Watson fare in his six regular season games?

Does Joshua Dobbs become a factor on offense?

Not including Nick Chubb, who is the running back we will be most excited about after this season?

Which receivers will we feel good about after this season?

Will David Njoku feel like a franchise tight end this season?

Is this the year the defense becomes one of the top in the league?

Who are our breakout players?

And finally, an O/U of 8.5 wins this season.

We also break down the Panthers game and some of the challenges they bring against this Browns lineup. Their team speed on defense is impressive. 

We discuss how they might use size to combat it to find running room and create some passing lanes  

They've got talented weapons on offense, especially with Christian McCaffrey. They have the better quarterback in Baker Mayfield. But is their offensive featuring a rookie left tackle in his first NFL start ready to protect against Myles Garrett and this defensive line.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

