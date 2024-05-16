Browns Digest

What Stands Out About The Browns 2024 Schedule?

The Browns earned 4 prime time games and play four AFC North games over the final seven weeks of the 2024 schedule.

Spencer German

Nov 19, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) tackles Pittsburgh
Nov 19, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) tackles Pittsburgh / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

As the NFL's schedule release day has come and gone, now comes the fun part: dissecting it.

Based on opponents alone, the Browns schedule is expected to be one of the toughest in the NFL. A tough schedule can be made more challenging though depending on where certain stretches of games fall.

For example, Cleveland is one of four teams slated to play two games after a shortened week with Thursday night matchup, one with the Steelers in Wek12 and the other against the Bengals in Week 16. Those two games makeup two of the four prime time contests on the Browns schedule this year, which is something fans can look forward to.

Spencer German and Cole McDaniel break down every inch of the Browns schedule, from a home opener against America's team, a trip to Las Vegas several weeks later, a potential late December visit from Taylor Swift and four key AFC North games over the last seven weeks. Hear what they think lies ahead for the Browns throughout a 2024 season with lofty expectations.

Spencer German

SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.