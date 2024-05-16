What Stands Out About The Browns 2024 Schedule?
As the NFL's schedule release day has come and gone, now comes the fun part: dissecting it.
Based on opponents alone, the Browns schedule is expected to be one of the toughest in the NFL. A tough schedule can be made more challenging though depending on where certain stretches of games fall.
For example, Cleveland is one of four teams slated to play two games after a shortened week with Thursday night matchup, one with the Steelers in Wek12 and the other against the Bengals in Week 16. Those two games makeup two of the four prime time contests on the Browns schedule this year, which is something fans can look forward to.
Spencer German and Cole McDaniel break down every inch of the Browns schedule, from a home opener against America's team, a trip to Las Vegas several weeks later, a potential late December visit from Taylor Swift and four key AFC North games over the last seven weeks. Hear what they think lies ahead for the Browns throughout a 2024 season with lofty expectations.
---------------------------------------
You May Also Like:
Cleveland Browns Top Travel Destinations On The 2024 Schedule
Weeks 7, 8, And 9 Will Set The Table For The 2024 Cleveland Browns
When Could Browns Welcome Taylor Swift To Cleveland?
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Unveils New Tattoo And Curiously Leaves One Space Blank
Just How Difficult Is the Browns Schedule In 2024?
No Cheap Seats For Browns Home Opener
Tom Brady To Make His Broadcast Debut at Cleveland Browns Stadium