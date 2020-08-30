SI.com
Browns Notebook: Players Making Closing Arguments for Final Roster, A Few Possible Surprises

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns practiced at the stadium on Sunday for the first time this season with a game against the Baltimore Ravens just two weeks away. That means the Browns are going to be making cuts this week, trimming the roster from 80 down to 53, so players are trying to put their best foot forward to try to secure a spot.

The team can have as many as 16 players on the team's practice squad this year and because of the lack of preseason games, it might be easier to get players through waivers to keep them than in normal years.

Cleveland Browns Safety Sheldrick Redwine: Being Black in America is Tough

Social injustice is a big topic amongst everyone, a problem that needs fixed. Sheldrick Redwine shared some of his stories and offered some thoughts.

BrandonLittle

Bonds Formed Seeking Social Justice Carry Over to the Field

As the Cleveland Browns continue to experience racial inequality in America as a team, they are forming bonds that will carry over and benefit the team on the field.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Speaks of Teams Plans to Fight Social Justice, Hopes to Have Ownership Backing

Myles Garrett speaks out on recent happenings, hoping to meet Jacob Blake and more.

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign C Jon Toth, Place Newly Signed DE Curtis Weaver On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns signed center Jon Toth and placed Curtis Weaver on injured reserve after claiming him from waivers. Weaver was a fifth round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

COVID-19 Created Path For Wildcat Strikes, Increased Leverage For Professional Athletes

Wednesday evening, teams from multiple professional leagues decided to engage in a wildcat strike, refusing to play over the events of Kenosha, Wisconsin. This was only possible because of COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Free Agent Tony Jefferson Shuts Down Any Rumors on Interest With The Cleveland Browns

After losing Grant Delpit to injury, rumors of the Browns signing safety help have ramped up a little bit. Tony Jefferson wants no part in those said rumors.

BrandonLittle

Odell Beckham Jr: “I'm Very Excited About What We Have in Front of Us"

Odell Beckham had a down year last year due to health and just a bad game plan. He is back healthy and is excited for what’s to come for the Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Andrew Berry Claims Rookie Pass Rusher Curtis Weaver

GM Andrew Berry claims potential draft target DE Curtis Weaver after being waived by the Miami Dolphins.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns Sign Former Bengals Wideout Damion Willis From Waivers

The Cleveland Browns have claimed a wide receiver off of waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals.

BrandonLittle

Ravens Make Brave, Costly Decision, Placing Culture Over Talent, Releasing Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens decided to release Earl Thomas, citing conduct detrimental to the team after an incident with teammate Chuck Clark, which has been described as the final straw with teammates.

Pete Smith

