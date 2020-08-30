Browns Notebook: Players Making Closing Arguments for Final Roster, A Few Possible Surprises

The Cleveland Browns practiced at the stadium on Sunday for the first time this season with a game against the Baltimore Ravens just two weeks away. That means the Browns are going to be making cuts this week, trimming the roster from 80 down to 53, so players are trying to put their best foot forward to try to secure a spot.

The team can have as many as 16 players on the team's practice squad this year and because of the lack of preseason games, it might be easier to get players through waivers to keep them than in normal years.