How the Browns Beat the Bengals Again

The Cleveland Browns are coming off an ugly loss, but are presented with another opportunity to win a road game and sweep a divisional opponent in the Cincinnati Bengals.

At 1-4-1, the Bengals look like relatively easy prey, but the only loss they've had by more than one score came at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, who dispatched the Browns in similar fashion. Beyond that, the Bengals have had opportunities to win games, including last week against the Indianapolis Colts, but found the banana peel.