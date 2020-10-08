How the Browns Beat the Colts

The Cleveland Browns are currently in the midst of a three-game winning streak, but will face arguably the best defense in the league when they host the Indianapolis Colts.

Much like the Browns, there are criticisms about who the Colts have defeated this season thus far and their notable opening week loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, a month into the season, the Colts and Browns look like contenders and this game is not only a fun matchup, but will help put into context just how good each team is right now.