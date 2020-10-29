How the Browns Beat the Raiders

The Cleveland Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their bye week. The Raiders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in brutal fashion in part because of COVID-19 keeping players from participating, which may have them more rested as they travel to Cleveland.

Of the second tier teams, which the Browns and Raiders both inhabit with teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, the Raiders have the most losses but they also have the most impressive wins. They were able to take down the Kansas City Chiefs and they've played a difficult schedule, so while the Browns do have advantage, playing at home, the Raiders are a dangerous football team that can't be taken lightly.