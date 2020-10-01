How the Browns Beat the Cowboys
Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns have won two games in a row, are building some confidence and find themselves with an opportunity to announce themselves as a legitimate team if they can defeat the Dallas Cowboys on the road.
The Cowboys are 1-2, but they have best offense the Browns will face this year, but they might have the worst defense too. Everything about this game suggests a high-scoring affair, so this game becomes about stops and potentially finding a way to create an extra possession.