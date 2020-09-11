How the Browns Beat the Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are opening the season at a disadvantage on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, but they can certainly win this game. It won't be easy, but the defense has done what's necessary in the past and Kevin Stefanski's offense has the ability to put pressure on some weak points in the Ravens defense.

The Baltimore Ravens have a veteran, proven defense with the exception of two areas - linebacker and free safety. L.J. Fort, yes, that L.J. Fort was fine for them last year, but this will be the first game of Patrick Queen's career. DeShon Elliott is in his second season, but played just 40 snaps in 2019 and is now tasked with replacing Earl Thomas, who was released by the team a few weeks ago.