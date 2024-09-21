Browns Star Gets Concerning Update
Heading into Week 3 NFL action, the Cleveland Browns have a massive opportunity in front of them. Facing off against the New York Giants gives them a chance to pick up a strong and convincing win to move to 2-1 on the season.
If they were to lose this game, the fan base would get extremely angry. The Giants have not been a good football team this season. There is absolutely zero excuse for this game to be close.
That being said, the Browns are facing a very concerning situation entering this week's game.
Myles Garrett, the team's superstar pass-rusher, is dealing with injuries to both of his feet. In fact, he's dealing with the same injury to each of his feet.
As shared by ESPN, Garrett admitted that he's not feeling 100 percent right now.
"Don't feel 100 percent, but feel good enough to go out there and make a difference."
He also spoke out and provided more details about what he's dealing with. It sounds like surgery is very much on the table following the season.
"We talk about [surgery after the season] but that's something that we'll talk about further down the line. The issue itself is something that I'll probably have to deal with for however long I end up playing. So it's about managing that and playing through it."
Obviously, this is not an ideal situation. Garrett dealing with an injury that could nag him throughout the rest of his career is a big deal.
Thankfully, through the first two games of the season, the 28-year-old superstar has been playing at a high level. He has racked up five total tackles to go along with two sacks and two forced fumbles. Even with the injury issues, he's making a massive impact.
Hopefully, this situation is not something that slows him down as the season moves forward. If Cleveland wants to get into the playoffs and be a contender, they will need Garrett playing at his best.
Expect to continue hearing updates about Garrett's health in the coming weeks. This is not something that Browns fans want to hear, but it's something to monitor very close from week to week.