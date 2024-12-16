Browns Could Poach Key Playmaker From Hated Rival
The Cleveland Browns are clearly going to be in need of a running back this offseason, as Nick Chubb's future is now in serious doubt after his latest injury.
The Browns do have Jerome Ford, but it's looking more and more like he is now an every-down back.
So, what are the potential solutions for Cleveland?
Well, the Browns could also try to land a halfback in the NFL Draft, but that is obviously risky business because whoever they select would be entirely unproven.
Or, Cleveland could explore the free-agent market.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has already identified a potential target for the Browns, and it's bound to make some Cleveland fans nauseous: Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren.
"Jaylen Warren has shown signs that he could be a good lead back or a high-end receiving back," Ballentine wrote. "Either way, he's taken a back seat to Najee Harris."
Well, at least it's not Jerome Bettis, right?
Warren went undrafted in 2022, but signed with the Steelers as a free agent. He rushed for 379 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.9 yards per carry during his rookie campaign, adding 28 catches for 214 yards.
Then, last year, the 26-year-old broke out, rattling off 784 yards and four scores on the ground, posting a robust 5.3 yards per attempt. He also hauled in 61 receptions for 370 yards.
Many wondered if Warren's emergence would make Harris expendable, but Warren has remained hte secondary back in Pittsburgh and has totaled 371 yards and a touchdown while recording just 4.1 yards per tote in 2024. He has also contributed 28 grabs for 225 yards.
The catch with Warren is that he is set to be a restricted free agent, so draft pick compensation may be in order for the Steelers if they opt to place a tender on the young rusher.