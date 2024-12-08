Cleveland Browns At Pittsburgh Steelers Week 14 Inactives
The Cleveland Browns will get a notable defender back for their Week 14 road matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Safety Juan Thornhill is good to go for Cleveland today, after entering the weekend listed as questionable due to a calf injury. Thornhill suffered the ailment following the Browns Week 12 win over Pittsburgh at home and it kept him sidelined for Week 13. He returns in time for the rematch with his team's biggest rival.
Two other players listed as questionable this week were DT Sam Kamara and rookie wideout Jamari Thrash. Both have been downgraded to out.
Meanwhile, the Browns had already ruled out LT Jedrick Wills and DT Maurice Hurst ahead of Sunday but placed both players on the IR on Saturday, likely ending their respective seasons. For Wills in particular, it likely signals the end of his time with the Browns since being draft No. 1 overall in 2020 as well.
Wills has battled an ongoing knee issue throughout the season, which has caused him to miss seven games this season. It's been a tumultuous season for Wills to say the least, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2023 and spent the offseason rehabbing from surgery. The problem has, unfortunately, continued to bother him.
As for Hurst, he's dealing with an ankle/foot injury.
With that duo shifting to the IR, they do not appear on the Browns Week 14 inactive list. That list features:
QB Bailey Zappe (emergency QB)
WR Cedric Tillman
RB D'Onta Foreman
CB Chigozie Anusiem
WR Jamari Thrash
DT Sam Kamara
DE James Houston
On the opposite side of the matchup, there were some questions about the availability of Steelers top wideout George Pickens after he popped up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring issue. HeHe was officially ruled out for Pittsburgh, amidst his verbal back-and-forth with Browns Greg Newsome on Friday.