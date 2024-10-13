Cleveland Browns Lose Top Running Back Against Philadelphia Eagles
The injuries continue to pile up for the Cleveland Browns.
Running back Jerome Ford exited the team's Week 6 matchup with a hamstring injury during the first quarter. After making a stop in the blue medical tent along the sideline, Ford was seen walking off the field with trainers to the locker room. After failing to return for the rest of the half, he was later ruled out for the rest of the game at the start of the second half.
Ford is the second player to be ruled out for Cleveland on Sunday, after center Nick Harris also exited the game due to an ankle injury in the first quarter. His ailment required an air cast, as he was loaded onto the medical cart and promptly ushered to the locker room.
Before leaving the game, Ford had amassed two carries for 14 yards. In his absence the team is rotating veteran D'Vonta Foreman along with Pierre Strong. Along with Harris, the Browns offense is already short-handed, particularly on the offensive line where starting center Ethan Pocic and Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller are also abset this week.
It's unclear the severity of Ford's injury at this time, but sometimes hamstring injuries have a tendency to linger for multiple weeks. Fortunately for the Browns, star running back Nick Chubb is due back for the team when they return home in Week 7 to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Chubb has been working his way back from a gruesome knee injury suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign.