Key Takeaways From Cleveland Browns 21-7 Loss To Kansas City Chiefs
Much like any hope that existed of seeing Taylor Swift at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, any hope the Browns had of upsetting the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions disappeared fairly early in Week 15.
In a season that has seen the Chiefs win most of their games by just a single possession, Cleveland didn't put up much of a fight at all, turning the ball over six times and gifting the Chiefs essentially 14 of their 21 points.
In sloppy conditions, the Browns looked like a team looked the worst they have since Jameis Winston took over under center back in Week 8. And after a 21-7 loss, they now stand at 3-11 for the season.
Here are the key takeaways from Cleveland's third straight loss:
Can't Blame the Defense
Lining up across from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce always presents it's fair share of problems for a defense. Cleveland was up to the challenge though for much of Sunday's game. Through Kansas City's first five drives, they forced three, three-and-outs. They did yield a touchdown, but it was only after a muffed punt that gave Mahomes and company a short field.
Cleveland's defense yielded one long scoring drive in the form of 14-play, 87-yard drive in the second quarter. Other than that, 14 of the Chiefs 21 points came off turnovers. The offense simply did the Browns defense no favors in this one.
The Power of Running the Football
For the second consecutive week the Browns found some success running the football, against a Chiefs defense that has been particularly stout against the run this season. Nick Chubb carried the ball nine times for 41 yards, with a yards per carry average of 4.9. Unfortunately for Chubb, he uncharacteristically fumbled on the team's first drive of the second half and gave the Chiefs a short field and ultimately a touchdown. Even worse, he left the game in the third quarter with a foot injury and never returned. He was looking more and more like himself on Sunday though.
Meanwhile, Jerome Ford broke the team's longest run play of the season, a 62-yarder late in the third quarter to finally get the Browns on the board. He also became ... Week 15 was the second consecutive game and the fifth game this season that Cleveland eclipsed 100 yards rushing.
The Season Of Giving
Yes, it is that time of year, but for the Browns sake they probably need to be a little less generous. Maybe more particularly Winston needs to be a little less generous.
On a day where the offense just couldn't get out of it's own way, it felt like every time the Browns were building some momentum on that side of the ball, it was spoiled by a turnover. A nine-play drive at the end of the first quarter came to a screeching halt when Winston threw it up into double coverage for an interception in the end zone. He tossed his second one two plays into the second half, with a chance to build some momentum trailing 21-0. Then, with a chance to make it a one possession game early in the fourth quarter he tossed a third to end a promising four-play, 38-yard drive in Chiefs territory.
In total, Cleveland had six giveaways for the game. Protecting the football was optional for the Browns today apparently.
Scary Jerry
Jerry Jeudy's brilliance continued in Week 15. He was essentially the entire Browns offense through most of the first half. Every time Jameis Winston needed to make a play, he'd find Juedy, including on a couple longer third downs on the second possession of the game. Through the first quarter he had 46 yards, by halftime that had ballooned to 51. When the game went final he had his third 100-yard game of the season, all of them have come in the last five games. He continues to be the safety net for Winston and put up wide receiver one numbers and as Cleveland gets ready for an offseason filled with questions, they may at least have one thing answered.
Not So Special Teams
The Browns opted for making Dustin Hopkins inactive on Sunday, given his struggles this season, elevating Riley Patterson from the practice squad to kick in his place. Even without Hopkins missed field goal epidemic, the Browns special teams remained a disaster.
After forcing a Chiefs three-and-out on the opening series of the game, new punt return James Proche muffed the ensuing punt, giving Kansas City a short field to punch in their first touchdown of the game.
There were some flashes of positives: Corey Bojorquez was brilliant as usual. Jerome Ford had a nice return of 21 yards (despite muffing it initially), and Patterson made all his kicks. Still, this unit continues to be a problem for the Browns.
Are You Happy Now?
For all the fans clamoring for Dorian Thompson-Robinson to get some playing time, you got your wish late in the fourth quarter. The fifth-round pick relieved Winston for the final eight minutes of regulation and the results were about the same.
Thompson-Robinson's two drives went five plays, for 10 yards and a punt. And eight plays for 33 yards and an interception.