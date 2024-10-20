Browns Digest

Watch: Nick Chubb Runs Out Of Browns Tunnel For The First Time In Over A Year

The Cleveland Browns star running back was greeted to a warm reception as he ran out of the tunnel following recovery from a gruesome knee injury

Spencer German

Sep 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs on the field with a flag honoring former Browns player Jim Brown before the game between the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
After more than a year away from football following the gruesome knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb returned to the field on Sunday.

The anticipation for Chubb's 2024 debut had built all week ahead of Cleveland's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The team made a point in announcing the offensive starters prior to kickoff, rightfully ending the list with Chubb running out of the team's tunnel last.

Naturally, Chubb received a warm reception from the hometown faithful. Earlier in the week, the 28-year-old penned a letter to fans via the Player's Tribune expressing appreciation to Browns fans for their support through his recovery. The fans were sure to return the favor during his run out of the tunnel on Sunday.

It was a special moment for Browns fans, and a nice story during a season that has gone disastrous for the franchise to this point. At 1-5 on the season the franchise and the fan base could use the positive vibes that Chubb's mere aura provides.

Now they hope he'll also provide a spark for the NFL's worst offense based on numerous statistical categories.

Chubb's journey back from the knee injury in Pittsburgh last season has been well documented. From undergoing two different surgeries to repair the medical collateral ligament (MCL), lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee, to the viral video of him benching 500 pounds over the summer, and his individual workouts during training camp, it's been a long road back to this point for the four-time Pro Bowler.

He spent the first six weeks of the season on the team's physically unable to perform list, opening up his 21-day window to practice ahead of the team's Week 5 matchup with the Commanders. Now he's officially back for good. And Browns fans couldn't be happier.

Spencer German
