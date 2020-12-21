Browns Cruise to 10th Victory, Almost Lock Up Playoff Berth

The Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Giants 20-6, earning their 10th win of the season and almost guaranteeing themselves a spot in the postseason.

The Cleveland Browns took care of business against the New York Giants led by Baker Mayfield and the offense, earning their 10th victory of the season by a score of 20-6, almost guaranteeing themselves a playoff berth.

The only issue for the Browns came on the injury front as both offensive lineman Chris Hubbard and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson left the game with injuries, neither returning. Nick Harris, the rookie fifth round pick, stepped in at right guard and did an admirable job, only having one really negative play for the game.

The defense struggled much of the first half, but were able avoid giving up significant scoring opportunities. They bent, but didn't break and the Giants failed on multiple fourth down attempts, only able to secure one field goal.

Offensively, Baker Mayfield was outstanding from start to finish and while the Browns didn't get many possessions, they didn't waste them. After missing out on a 4th-and-2 conversion with ball tipped at the line of scrimmage, the Browns put marched down the field, coming away with touchdowns.

The Giants did their best to take away the Browns running game, not allowing the team to eclipse the 100 yard mark as a team until late in the fourth quarter. Mayfield was able to sit back in the pocket and take their beleaguered secondary apart, completing 84.3 percent of his passes for 297 yards to eight different receivers at 9.3 yards per attempt.

Rashard Higgins led the team in receiving yards with 75, but Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper were featured targets as well. Landry caught seven passes on eight targets for 61 yards and a touchdown as Hooper chipped in five catches on six targets for 41 yards and a score of his own.

The Giants were missing multiple defensive backs due to injury and the Browns passing game often made it look easy with Mayfield looking to be in total control throughout the evening. Mayfield continues his recent sting of dominant performances as the Browns keeping adding wrinkles to their offense and giving opposing defenses more to think about in terms of gameplanning against them.

The win is the Browns 10th of the season and puts them one giant step closer to the playoffs. They continue to control their own destiny and currently find themselves in the fifth seed as the top wildcard in the NFL.