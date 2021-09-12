Active/Inactive List For Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

A look at who will play after being questionable and who will miss the week one matchup between the Browns and Chiefs.

Just shortly the Cleveland Browns will kickoff the 2021 season with a big time matchup. Having traveled to Kansas City, the Browns will be tasked with slowing down the Chiefs right out of the gates.

Both teams had some interesting injury news throughout the week with players being questionable. Below is the list of players who will not play in today’s game.

Cleveland Browns:

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

S Grant Delpit

G Michael Dunn

LB Tony Fields ll

DT Tommy Togiai

OT James Hudson lll

K Chris Naggar

Cleveland will be without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who is rehabbing the torn ACL. While close to 100%, the team continues to take things slow with him.

Chase McLaughlin is active and will handle the kicking duties. The team will not have to call upon Chris Naggar who was activated yesterday.

Kansas City Chiefs:

S Tyrann Mathieu

DE Frank Clark

CB DeAndre Baker

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

WR Maurice Fountain

C Austin Blythe

Tyrann Mathieu will not play for the Chiefs after being activated from the COVID-19 list yesterday. Mathieu did not practice all week. Head coach Andy Reid hinted at the possibility of him playing without practicing earlier in the week, that will not happen.

Frank Clark will miss the game and that certainly will not help the Chiefs pass rush against a very good Cleveland offensive line.